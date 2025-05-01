Christian Koloko News: Plays 37 games in 2024-25 campaign

Koloko finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 2.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.4 blocks across 9.2 minutes per contest in 37 regular-season appearances off the bench.

Koloko received limited playing time while signed to a two-way deal during the 2024-25 campaign, though he did shoot an efficient 60.6 percent from the field. The 24-year-old also appeared in 12 outings for the G League's South Bay Lakers, during which he averaged 14.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, 1.8 assists and 0.6 steals across 29.6 minutes per game. Koloko is set to become a restricted free agent ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.