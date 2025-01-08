Fantasy Basketball
Christian Wood headshot

Christian Wood Injury: Remains on the shelf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 5:25pm

Wood (knee) won't play in Thursday's game against the Hornets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Wood is still in recovery mode following offseason surgery on his left knee, and it remains unclear how far along he is in his rehab at this point. The veteran big man can be tentatively deemed doubtful for game action until the Lakers provide another update on Wood's health, so he would appear unlikely to return for Saturday's tilt with the Spurs. Jaxson Hayes remains Los Angeles' top backup at center behind Anthony Davis going forward.

Christian Wood
Los Angeles Lakers
