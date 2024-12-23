CJ McCollum News: Comes close to double-double

McCollum amassed 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 132-129 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

McCollum didn't have his best shooting performance, but he finished just one assist shy of a double-double while also filling the stat sheet with tallies in each of the six major categories. The veteran guard has responded well to the role of being one of the Pelicans' go-to options on offense due to the absences of both Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (ankle). He's averaging 20.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.1 three-pointers made per game in 10 contests in December.