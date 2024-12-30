CJ McCollum News: Dominates from deep as top scorer

McCollum closed Monday's 116-113 loss to the Clippers with 33 points (12-25 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 39 minutes.

McCollum lit it up from three in Monday's contest, leading all players in shots made from deep while ending as the top scorer for New Orleans while surpassing the 30-point mark. McCollum set a new season high in threes made, posting his four performance of the season with 30 or more points. McCollum has been hot as of late, scoring north of 30 points in two straight contests.