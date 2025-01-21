CJ McCollum News: Erupts for 45 points

McCollum closed Monday's 123-119 overtime win over Utah with 45 points (18-31 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 44 minutes.

What a month this has been for McCollum, as his three best scoring performances have come in January -- he had a season-high 50 points on Jan. 3 and a 38-point outing on Jan. 10. For the month, he's averaging 24.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.8 three-pointers. If the Pelicans become sellers at the deadline, there will likely be a strong market for the veteran guard.