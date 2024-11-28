Fantasy Basketball
CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum News: Leads depleted squad in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 9:27am

McCollum totaled 19 points (7-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-93 loss to the Raptors.

The 19 points led the Pelicans on the night. McCollum has been hoisting up big volume from beyond the arc in two games since returning from an adductor strain, going 7-for-21 on three-point attempts, and while Dejounte Murray was also back on the court Wednesday, New Orleans is still missing Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (calf) and other key players. Expect McCollum to continue shouldering a big offensive load until the roster around him gets healthier.

CJ McCollum
New Orleans Pelicans
