CJ McCollum News: Pops for 20 against former club

McCollum ended Friday's 105-103 victory over the Trail Blazers with 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals in 40 minutes.

With Dejounte Murray (hand) sidelined, McCollum was the hub of the Pelicans' backcourt and hit for 20-plus points for the second straight game to begin the season. His distribution numbers didn't see a boost, however -- Zion Williamson ended up leading New Orleans in assists with seven -- and while McCollum has averaged between 4.4 and 5.7 assists in each of the last five campaigns, he may not climb above that range even with Murray out for another month or more.