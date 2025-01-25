CJ McCollum News: Struggles against Charlotte

McCollum supplied nine points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Saturday's 123-92 loss to Charlotte.

Saturday marked the fourth time this season that McCollum failed to score at least 10 points as he struggled from the field, particularly from beyond the arc. He could have difficulty getting back on track Monday against a Raptors team that has won five of its last six games and limited the Hawks to just 94 points Saturday. Since and including Jan. 1, McCollum has averaged 22.8 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 32.6 minutes per game.