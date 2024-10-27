CJ McCollum News: Team-leading 27 points vs. Portland

McCollum logged 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and four steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 125-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.

McCollum was the Pelicans' leading scorer Sunday, as no other New Orleans starter scored more than 14 points in the blowout loss. He also logged a game-high four steals, which he has now done in two consecutive games. McCollum has scored 20-plus points in each of the first three games of the regular season, and he will continue to be a focal point in the offense while Dejounte Murray (hand) remains sidelined.