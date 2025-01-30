Fantasy Basketball
Clint Capela Injury: Likely to miss three-game road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 6:35am

Capela (back), who has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game in Cleveland, didn't travel with the Hawks for the start of their three-game road trip, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela will miss a second straight game Thursday while he battles back spasms, and his absence from the trip implies that he's not expected to be available Saturday in Indiana or Monday in Detroit. While Capela is sidelined, Larry Nance will likely step into the rotation as the primary backup to starting center Onyeka Okongwu.

