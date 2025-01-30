Clint Capela Injury: Likely to miss three-game road trip

Capela (back), who has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game in Cleveland, didn't travel with the Hawks for the start of their three-game road trip, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela will miss a second straight game Thursday while he battles back spasms, and his absence from the trip implies that he's not expected to be available Saturday in Indiana or Monday in Detroit. While Capela is sidelined, Larry Nance will likely step into the rotation as the primary backup to starting center Onyeka Okongwu.