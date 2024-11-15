Coby White News: Team-high 29 points vs. Cleveland

White registered 29 points (8-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 144-126 loss to the Cavaliers.

White logged his third-straight 20-point outing Friday, and he has reached that mark for the ninth time this season thanks in large part to his team-high six three-point makes. Through the first 13 games of the 2024-25 regular season, White is averaging 20.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 33.5 minutes per game and is shooting 38.8 percent from three on 9.3 3PA/G.