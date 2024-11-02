Cody Martin News: Leads bench with 11 points

Martin chipped in 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Celtics.

Martin led the Hornets' reserves in points and rebounds Saturday, and he logged his third double-digit scoring output in his last four games. Martin has come off the bench for the last three games, and over that span he has averaged 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 23.3 minutes per contest.