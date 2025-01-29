Cody Williams Injury: Out at least one more week

The Jazz announced Wednesday that Williams (ankle) will re-evaluated in one week, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Williams has missed the past four games with a left ankle sprain, and his one-week re-evaluation date rules him out for at least four more contests. Given that he hasn't played since Jan. 20, Williams could require a brief ramp-up period, even if he's cleared to resume on-court work once he's re-evaluated. The Jazz have made an effort to find minutes for the rookie first-round pick when he's been available this season, but he's struggled mightily with efficiency, shooting just 30 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three-point range over 26 games.