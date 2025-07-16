Cody Williams News: Scores team-high 23 points in win

Williams finished with 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 86-76 Summer League win against the Wizards.

Williams was one of four players for his squad to score in double figures. The Colorado product has now scored at least 22 or more points in the last two games during the Las Vegas Summer League.