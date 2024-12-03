Cody Williams News: Struggles in G League continue

Williams recorded 17 points (4-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 119-101 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Williams' second G League appearance didn't go much better than his first. He's totaled solid counting stats - 35 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal - but his efficiency has been horrible, shooting 28.6 percent from the field (10-35 FG), 9.1 percent from deep (1-11 3Pt) and 72.7 percent from the charity stripe (8-11 FT).