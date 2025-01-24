Colby Jones Injury: Absent from G League win Thursday

Jones didn't play in Thursday's 109-95 G League win over the Texas Legends due to right foot soreness.

Jones didn't suit up for the second leg of the G League squad's back-to-back set, though the foot issue likely won't cause him to miss any significant time. Despite being a member of the Kings' 15-man roster, the 22-year-old has received little playing time with the parent club of late. However, Jones has appeared in nine G League outings, during which he has averaged 19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 32.7 minutes per contest. His next chance to suit up will come in Sunday's rematch with the Legends.