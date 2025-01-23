Colby Jones News: Puts up 19 points in G League

Jones tallied 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes Wednesday in the G League Stockton Kings' 112-99 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Jones hasn't seen much playing time with Sacramento lately, so the second-year wing headed to Stockton to get some meaningful playing time. He's made nine appearances in the G League this season and is averaging 19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.7 steals in 32.7 minutes per contest.