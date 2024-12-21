Fantasy Basketball
Cole Anthony headshot

Cole Anthony News: Explodes for 35 points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 9:21pm

Anthony closed with 35 points (13-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 win over the Heat.

Anthony entered this game averaging career-low marks in several categories, including points (5.1) and assists (2.0) per game. However, he came out of nowhere to post a loaded stat line while finishing just one assist and two rebounds away from a triple-double. There's a strong chance this 35-point effort will end up being just a one-time thing for Anthony, but the five-year veteran could be in line to see more minutes in the coming games given how depleted the Magic are right now, particularly when it comes to the backcourt depth with Jalen Suggs (ankle) sidelined.

Cole Anthony
Orlando Magic
