Cole Anthony News: Thrives off bench Monday

Anthony registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 95-84 victory over the Hornets.

Anthony tied his best scoring output of the season in Monday's low-scoring win, but fantasy managers shouldn't get overly enthusiastic about this performance. Anthony has scored in double digits twice this season and is averaging a modest 9.3 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances. Even as depleted as the Magic are right now, the fact that Anthony doesn't see more minutes off the bench is a testament to how deep he sits in the team's depth chart.