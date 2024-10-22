Corey Kispert News: Available to play

Kispert (back) will be available to play in Thursday's game against the Celtics, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kispert missed Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks due to lower back stiffness, though it was likely a precaution. Fresh off signing a four-year, $54 million extension, Kispert is expected to be a key contributor for the Wizards during the 2024-25 season, but it's unclear if he'll be a regular starter. Kispert was competing with Bilal Coulibaly for the starting shooting guard spot during the preseason.