Corey Kispert News: Scores 15 points in loss Tuesday

Kispert racked up 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers.

Kispert remains a capable scorer off the bench for the Wizards, and it wouldn't be surprising if he generates some trade interest closer to the Feb. 6 deadline due to his ability to rack up points from a second-unit role. He's scored in double digits in seven of his last nine appearances, averaging 13.1 points per game and shooting 42.2 percent from three-point range in that span.