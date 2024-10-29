Corey Kispert News: Stands out off bench Monday

Kispert supplied 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 121-119 win over the Hawks.

Kispert was one of the Wizards' best players Monday despite coming off the bench, and he's emerging as more than just a reliable three-point shooter with an expanded role in the second unit. Kispert has scored in double digits in his last two games, and he could have a bigger role in the short-term picture in case Kyle Kuzma (groin) is forced to miss some time.