D'Angelo Russell Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Russell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to left hamstring tightness injury management, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Russell started in the Nets' most recent game Sunday, finishing with nine points, seven assists, four rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes in a 127-101 loss to the Thunder. If Russell is able to play in the front end of a back-to-back set Tuesday, he could move back to the bench in the event Ben Simmons (illness) -- who is listed as probable -- is also available to play. Even if Russell gets the green light to play Tuesday, he could still be at risk of being rested in Wednesday's game against the Suns.