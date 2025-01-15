D'Angelo Russell Injury: Now questionable for Wednesday
Russell is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to a right shin contusion and left hamstring tightness, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Russell missed four straight games with a bruised right shin before playing in Tuesday's win over Portland. However, he was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report due to the shin injury and left hamstring tightness, a new issue. Considering Russell has been banged up lately, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out the closing leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back. If he winds up missing Wednesday's game, look to Keon Johnson, Reece Beekman and Tyrese Martin to pick up the slack.
