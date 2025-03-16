D'Angelo Russell Injury: Won't suit up Sunday

Russell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta due to right ankle injury management, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Russell won't suit up during the second leg of the club's back-to-back set, and he hasn't played in both halves of a back-to-back set since Feb. 4-5. Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin and Reece Beekman are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Russell being sidelined. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Boston.