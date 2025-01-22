D'Angelo Russell News: Won't play Wednesday
Russell (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Suns, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Russell played through left hamstring tightness during Tuesday's 99-95 loss to the Knicks, finishing with 23 points (6-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and one steal in 31 minutes. The Nets have been extremely cautious with their key players this season, and it's not a surprise to see Russell being held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Ben Simmons (illness) doubtful, guys like Reece Beekman, Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin are likely to be heavily involved.
