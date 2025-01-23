Daniel Gafford Injury: Leaves for locker room Thursday

Gafford exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent neck injury during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford stayed down on the court for an extended period, calling for the training staff after a scary fall. With the Mavericks thin at center, Maxi Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will likely see a bump in minutes the rest of the way if Gafford is unable to return.