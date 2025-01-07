Daniel Gafford Injury: Out against Los Angeles

Gafford (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

As expected, Gafford will miss Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers in Dallas. The 26-year-old went down with an ankle sprain during Monday's loss to the Grizzlies. He is having a solid season, averaging a career-high 11.7 points per game, and he'll be sorely missed in the paint by Dallas if he misses an extended period. Dereck Lively, Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber could see more minutes on the floor in Gafford's absence.