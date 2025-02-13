Daniel Gafford Injury: Out at least six weeks

Gafford was diagnosed Thursday with a Grade 3 right MCL sprain and will miss at least six weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Charania had initially reported Tuesday that the Mavericks would re-evaluate Gafford in two weeks after injuring his knee in Monday's overtime loss to the Kings, but after being diagnosed with a Grade 3 sprain, the veteran center will be in line for an even more extended absence. With Anthony Davis (adductor) and Dereck Lively (ankle) also facing long-term absences, the Mavericks will likely have to lean more heavily on small-ball lineups featuring P.J. Washington (ankle), Kessler Edwards or Olivier-Maxence Prosper at center during the second half of the season. With Gafford now likely to remain out until at least early April, he can safely be dropped in most redraft formats.