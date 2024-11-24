Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 2:21pm

Gafford (shoulder) is listed as available to play in Sunday's game against the Heat.

Gafford will play through left shoulder soreness Sunday and has yet to miss a matchup this season. The big man has operated off the bench in his last five outings, during which he has averaged 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 67.5 percent from the floor across 20.4 minutes per game.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now