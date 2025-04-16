Daniel Gafford News: Back to bench for Play-In

Gafford isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Gafford drew a spot start during the Mavericks' final regular-season game due to the absence of Dereck Lively. With Lively healthy, Gafford will return to the second unit. In his last six games, Gafford is averaging 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 18.7 minutes.