Daniel Gafford News: Flirts with double-double in loss

Gafford closed Saturday's 126-122 loss to the Trail Blazers with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks and one steal across 28 minutes.

With Dereck Lively (hip) sidelined, Gafford has taken over the role at the five with efficiency and effectiveness. While the 26-year old has the goods to be a starter for most NBA teams, he's had to contend with Lively since the former's move from Washington, limiting his fantasy potential. He's performing exceptionally well at the moment, but he'll be in a timeshare when Lively gets back.