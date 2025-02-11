Daniel Theis News: Continuing career in Europe

Theis agreed to a contract Tuesday with French LNB Elite club AS Monaco, Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.com reports.

Theis appeared in 38 games (nine starts) for the Pelicans this season and averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.3 minutes per game before New Orleans traded him to Oklahoma City last Wednesday. The Thunder took on his contract mainly to net a second-round pick in the deal, as he was waived a day after the trade was finalized. Though the 32-year-old center might have drawn interest from NBA teams in free agency, he'll instead head overseas on what's presumably a more lucrative contract.