Daniel Theis News: Poor season continues

Theis totaled three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal across 13 minutes during Monday's 124-112 loss to the Hawks.

Theis continues to be a non-factor, scoring single digits in every game this season. After starting the first five games, his role has shifted to that of a backup. In 17 games he is averaging just 3.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game. It is clear to see that Theis simply isn't the player he once was. At this point, he is likely being used out of necessity only.