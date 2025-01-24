Dante Exum Injury: Still not cleared for contact

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Thursday that Exum (wrist) hasn't yet been cleared for contact and is without a timeline for making his season debut, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports. "There is a lot of time between today and when he's supposed to come back," Kidd said of Exum.

Exum has been able to take part in pregame workouts with the Mavericks recently as part of his recovery program for the right wrist surgery he underwent in early October, but the 29-year-old has yet to make enough progress to gain clearance for practices or scrimmaging. His absence appears likely to stretch into February.