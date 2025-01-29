David Jones Garcia News: Leads offense off bench

Jones Garcia generated 24 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes of Wednesday's 105-102 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Jones Garcia contributed more than 20 points for the third time in his last five games played and even outperformed all of his team's starters Wednesday. Despite featuring as a second-unit member behind Dink Pate, Jones Garcia should be reliable if he retains a high volume of shots in most matches.