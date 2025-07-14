Summer League Stars Shine: Timme, Bassey, Swider

We're a week into the Las Vegas Summer League, and we've seen some fascinating performances. This is the time of year for youngsters to showcase their talents and for veterans to secure an elusive contract. It's an intriguing mixture of young players and older guys, so we're going to showcase some of the standout performances through the opening week!

Top Performances from the Las Vegas Summer League Opening Week

Drew Timme, Nets

Timme set numerous records in his time at Gonzaga, and that dominance has carried over into the Summer League. The big man has been the focal point of Brooklyn's offense, averaging 26 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals on 62 percent shooting.

Oso Ighodaro, Suns

This big man saw limited time in his rookie season, but he's been one of Phoenix's best players during the summer. Ighodaro is averaging 14.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks on 71 percent shooting through the first two games of the Summer League.

These youngsters got a ton of minutes for the Wizards last season, and it's really showing in Vegas. Sarr has been the best shot-blocker in the desert, averaging 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 5.5 blocks per game. George has been stuffing the stat sheet at ease, averaging 17 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.0 steals per game.

Charles Bassey, Celtics

Bassey has been one of the best per-minute producers in the NBA over recent years, and he's arguably been the best per-minute producer this summer. Despite playing just 20 minutes a night, Bassey is averaging 18 points, 12 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 blocks on 75 percent shooting. He's also helped the Celtics get to 2-0 in the opening week of Summer League.

Cole Swider, Lakers

Swider was showing out in the California Classic, and he's carried that form into Vegas. The versatile big man is averaging 21.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 52 percent from the field and 56 percent from three-point range.

Reed Sheppard, Rockets

Sheppard was a Top 3 pick in last year's draft and showcased that ability when given opportunities last year. He's been asked to run the show for Houston in the Summer League, averaging 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

Terrence Shannon Jr, Timberwolves

Shannon had some standout performances in the postseason last year after barely playing during the regular season and has carried that form into the Summer League. This lefty leads Minnesota with 22 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game en route to a perfect 2-0 record.

David Jones Garcia, Spurs

Jones-Garcia was arguably the best player at the California Classic Summer League and looks similar in Vegas. He's leading the Spurs with 22.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals on 63 percent shooting. He's also helped the Spurs get to 2-0 in the Summer League.