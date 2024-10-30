David Roddy News: Scores 17 points in spot start

Roddy tallied 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 loss to Washington.

Roddy was inserted into the Hawks' starting five Wednesday due to Dyson Daniels (hip) being ruled out. Roddy ended up tied with No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher for third-most points on the Hawks behind Trae Young (35) and Jalen Johnson (21). Even if Daniels returns for Friday's game against Sacramento, Roddy should see plenty of playing time as Atlanta is extremely shorthanded due to injuries.