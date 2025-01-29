Davion Mitchell News: Near double-double in win

Mitchell put up 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), nine assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 106-82 win over the Wizards.

The fourth-year guard posted his second-highest assist total of the season, falling just one short of what would've been his second double-double this year. He's been quietly solid in Immanuel Quickley's (hip) absence, helping the Raptors to seven wins in their last eight games. However, it hadn't quite translated to fantasy success, as he'd struggled to score efficiently until Wednesday, where he went perfect from both the field and deep. Despite the impressive performance, Mitchell's lack of volume remains a concern from a fantasy perspective.