Davion Mitchell News: Solid outing in loss Thursday

Mitchell racked up 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 21 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 114-104 loss to the Heat.

Mitchell delivered an efficient outing while leading the bench in assists. The 26-year-old has carved out a significant role in the Raptors' rotation this season, and his ability to move the rock will be an important factor with Scottie Barnes (ankle), Immanuel Quickley (elbow) and Bruce Brown (knee) all sidelined. In his last five outings, Mitchell has averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 24.2 minutes per contest.