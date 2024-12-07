Davon Reed News: Tallies 20 points in loss

Reed contributed 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's 98-94 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Reed had his most efficient performance in the last four contests, making at least half of his attempts from the field for the first time over that span. After recording more than 30 minutes in almost every game of the current campaign, Reed remains valuable for his consistency, but he has only recently emerged as a scorer and has been limited by his team's poor run of form.