Day'Ron Sharpe Injury: Not playing Sunday

Sharpe (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Sharpe will end up missing the final 10 games of the season due to a right knee sprain. The 2021 first-round pick will end the 2024-25 regular season averaging career highs in points (7.9), rebounds (6.6), assists (1.8) and minutes per game (18.2) across 50 games (including two starts). Nic Claxton (rest) should start at center for Sunday's regular-season finale while Drew Timme serves as the backup.