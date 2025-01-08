Fantasy Basketball
De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox Injury: Goes through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 11:24am

Fox (hip) was spotted going through Wednesday's practice, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

The Kings haven't released an update on Fox after he missed the past two games, but his availability at Wednesday's practice is a good sign. The Kings are off until Friday against the Celtics, so Fox's fantasy managers can be optimistic about his chances of playing.

De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
