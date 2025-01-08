De'Aaron Fox Injury: Goes through practice
Fox (hip) was spotted going through Wednesday's practice, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
The Kings haven't released an update on Fox after he missed the past two games, but his availability at Wednesday's practice is a good sign. The Kings are off until Friday against the Celtics, so Fox's fantasy managers can be optimistic about his chances of playing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now