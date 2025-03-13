De'Aaron Fox Injury: Undergoing season-ending surgery

Fox will undergo season-ending surgery to repair tendon damage in his left pinkie finger Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Fox had told reporters in early November (while playing for the Kings) that he was playing through a ligament injury in his left pinky finger. It didn't appear to bother him too much as he only missed four games due to a right thumb sprain and after being traded by Sacramento to San Antonio in early February, but the injury appears to have become severe enough for him to warrant surgery. Fox will end the 2024-25 regular season averaging 23.5 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 36.1 minutes per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field (including 31.0 percent from three on 6.1 3PA/G). Stephon Castle -- who was moved to the bench following the acquisition of Fox -- is the likely candidate to enter the Spurs' starting five in the backcourt alongside Chris Paul, and Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson stand to see more playing time for the rest of the season.