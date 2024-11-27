Fantasy Basketball
De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Bounces back in near triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Fox accumulated 26 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 victory over the Timberwolves.

After scoring a season-low 14 points in Monday's loss to the Thunder, Fox wasted little time getting right back on track by flirting with a triple-double in Wednesday's win over Minnesota. Since the calendar flipped to November, Fox is averaging an outstanding 29.7 points, 5.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 38.3 minutes per game across 10 outings. The 26-year-old star guard is taking on more responsibility on offense in the void of star wing DeMar DeRozan (back), and he should continue returning enhanced fantasy value if that absence extends into Friday's matchup in Portland.

