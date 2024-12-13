De'Aaron Fox News: Full line despite poor shooting

Fox accumulated 18 points (7-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Fox didn't have his best shooting performance and finished with more field goal attempts than points scored. However, that could very well end up being overlooked when analyzing his full line, as he finished just two dimes and three boards away from a triple-double. Fox can take over offensively on any given game for the Kings, but he remains valuable in fantasy even in games where he takes a step back to the likes of Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan. Fox is averaging 20.7 points, 7.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game since the beginning of December.