De'Aaron Fox News: Game-high 24 points in victory

Fox accumulated 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 111-98 win over Portland.

Fox tallied a game-high 24 points while racking up two steals for the second consecutive matchup. However, the All-Star struggled from three-point range, and he is currently shooting 6-for-22 from beyond the arc on the season. Over three regular-season outings, the 26-year-old has averaged 22.3 points, 8.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 37.7 minutes per game.