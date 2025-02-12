De'Aaron Fox News: Team-high 23 points vs. Celtics

Fox finished Wednesday's 116-103 loss to Boston with 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and three rebounds over 39 minutes.

Fox did most of his scoring within the arc Wednesday as he led the Spurs in scoring. The eighth-year floor general has scored at least 22 points in four of his five outings since being traded to the Spurs, and over that span he has averaged 21.6 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 7.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 35.8 minutes per game. The All-Star break presents Fox the chance to get more acclimated to San Antonio and get more comfortable with the Spurs' game plan.