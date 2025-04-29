Fantasy Basketball
Dean Wade News: Muted performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Wade ended with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and seven rebounds in 18 minutes during Monday's 138-83 victory over Miami in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After playing a combined 13 minutes in the opening two games of this series, Wade has averaged 20.0 minutes in his last two games for an average of 2.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Darius Garland's (toe) two-game absence has allowed Wade to see a bit more run in the rotation, but he's a low-usage forward who rarely makes a big impact on the stat sheet.

