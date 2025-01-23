Dean Wade News: Solid night as starter

Wade put up eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight boards, three assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes of action during Wednesday's 109-108 loss to the Rockets.

Wade has been pretty consistent in Evan Mobley's (calf) absence, scoring exactly eight points in the three contests since the latter went down and averaging 6.0 rebounds during that stretch. He delivered a nicely rounded performance Wednesday, contributing on the defensive side of the ball as well, but failed to score efficiently and overall didn't leave that big a mark on the game considering his expanded role. Mobley is designated as day-to-day, so Wade will retain some fantasy value in deeper formats until the former makes his return.